Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 10.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 121.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,093 shares of company stock worth $23,535,023. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $30.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,815.49. 40,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,917.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.