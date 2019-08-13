AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ABCP remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. AmBase has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

In other AmBase news, major shareholder Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 267,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $98,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

