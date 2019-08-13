Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $698.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

