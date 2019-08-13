American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. 25,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,879. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $388,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock worth $1,058,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

