American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $111.21 and a 52-week high of $155.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,700,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,037,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

