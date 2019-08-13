American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 704.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after buying an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 882.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,328,000 after purchasing an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. 58,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,266. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $224.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,288 shares of company stock worth $48,364,658 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

