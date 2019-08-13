Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,742,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 216,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.47. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.78.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

