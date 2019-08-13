Analysts Anticipate Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Actuant reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Actuant.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ATU. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

ATU stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,558. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (ATU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.