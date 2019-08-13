Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$1.37 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.93) to ($4.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,490.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 817,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,856. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $715.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.