Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.93) to ($4.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,490.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 817,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,856. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $715.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

