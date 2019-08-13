Analysts Anticipate K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings. K12 reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.43 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of K12 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 169,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.21. K12 has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 192,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of K12 by 169.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in K12 by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.