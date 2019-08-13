Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $63,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

