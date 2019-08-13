Analysts Anticipate Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nantkwest.

NK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,472. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

