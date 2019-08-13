Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 5,447,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

