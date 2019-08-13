Analysts Expect Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Net Lease an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. 233,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,209. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.58%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 298.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 274.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.