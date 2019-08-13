Analysts Set American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Price Target at $87.45

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $388,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $1,058,138 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. 72,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

