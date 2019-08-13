Analysts Set Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT at $29.40

Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several brokerages have commented on AVRO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 810,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 276,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

AVRO stock remained flat at $$18.32 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 112,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

