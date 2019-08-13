Analysts Set Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Price Target at €17.94

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.94 ($20.86).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.80 ($20.70) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of CA traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.59 ($18.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.24. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

