Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Price Target at $36.20

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 1,630,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,542. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.