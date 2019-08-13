Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $3.06

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.30. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

