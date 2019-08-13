Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $27.71

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 350,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $6,443,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $299,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at $299,586.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 487,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

