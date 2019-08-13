Analysts Set Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) PT at $17.55

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 15,189,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,201,321. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

