Analysts Set Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target at $33.00

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $703,532.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,110,000 after buying an additional 533,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,955,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $24,725,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

SANM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 40,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,195. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

