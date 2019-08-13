Analyzing Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NYSE:NRDBY)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Montreal and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 7 1 0 2.00 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.34%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Bank of Montreal pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 17.27% 14.54% 0.78% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 21.62% 6.71% 0.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $25.01 billion 1.83 $4.24 billion $6.99 10.24 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 1.92 $3.63 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

