Analyzing BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) and Tarena International (OTCMKTS:TEDU)

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Tarena International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tarena International $323.79 million 0.18 -$90.02 million ($1.57) -0.69

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarena International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and Tarena International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Tarena International has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 538.89%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A Tarena International -26.91% -49.52% -26.84%

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats Tarena International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

