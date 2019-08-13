Anglo American plc (AAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on September 20th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,828.60 ($23.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.81).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, with a total value of £50,720 ($66,274.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $17,331,296.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

