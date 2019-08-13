Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Announces $0.38 Final Dividend

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Ansell stock traded down A$0.22 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$27.19 ($19.28). 901,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$26.99. Ansell has a twelve month low of A$21.07 ($14.94) and a twelve month high of A$28.25 ($20.04). The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

