ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get ANZ alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ANZ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ANZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 71,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,088. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. ANZ has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANZ (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.