Aphelion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $141,804.00 (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Aphelion token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Aphelion has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aphelion has a market cap of $228,996.00 and $141,804.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aphelion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00269821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.01298450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00096823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aphelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aphelion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.