Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

AMEH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $1,389,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,036 shares of company stock worth $375,418 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

