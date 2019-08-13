AppCoins Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $441,424.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00265923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.01253554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.