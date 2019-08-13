Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APVS)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

