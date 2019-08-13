Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 628,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.39. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.50% and a negative net margin of 195.95%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin L. White bought 50,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,603 shares in the company, valued at $258,370.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fuad El-Hibri bought 30,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 959,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,973.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 316,380 shares of company stock worth $264,044. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 406,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

