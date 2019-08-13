Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $31.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 16,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,682.29% and a negative net margin of 119.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.