ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.64. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2,307 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,084,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 203,184 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 285,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192,687 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

