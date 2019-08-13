Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $5.99. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arca Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arca Biopharma stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Arca Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

