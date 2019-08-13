Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.53

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.30.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arco Platform by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 14.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

