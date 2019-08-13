Ardagh Group SA (ARD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on August 30th

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,361. The company has a market cap of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ARD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

