Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ARD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 2,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

