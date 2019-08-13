Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 1,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,361. The company has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

