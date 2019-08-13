Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Buys 913 Shares

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £146.08 ($190.88).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 810 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £153.90 ($201.10).

On Monday, June 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 750 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £150 ($196.00).

LON ARDN remained flat at $GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 83,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.21. Arden Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Arden Partners Company Profile

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

