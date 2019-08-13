Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.03

Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.03 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 172070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.56.

Arena Events Group Company Profile (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Events Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Events Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.