Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $37,401.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,292,453 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

