Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $28.50. Aristocrat Leisure shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 3,372,537 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$29.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.46.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

In other news, insider Trevor Croker 116,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.