ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,477. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.