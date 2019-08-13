Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFI. Gabelli cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.32. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $177.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.