ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ) Trading Down 0.8%

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.61 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.61 ($0.43), 268,453 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.70.

In related news, insider Martin Mercer sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.18), for a total transaction of A$43,941.04 ($31,163.86). Also, insider Andrew Reitzer purchased 95,660 shares of ARQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$157,839.00 ($111,942.55).

ARQ Group Company Profile (ASX:ARQ)

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

