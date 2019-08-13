Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMP. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

PUMP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,357. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $426,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter valued at $9,385,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 634.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 34.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.