Ashley Services Group Ltd (ASX:ASH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Ashley Services Group Ltd (ASX:ASH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of ASH remained flat at $A$0.34 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday. 409,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ashley Services Group has a 1-year low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of A$0.33 ($0.23). The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.29.

Ashley Services Group Company Profile

Ashley Services Group Limited provides training, recruitment, and labor hire services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Labour Hire and Training. It offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

