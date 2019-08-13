AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,658.82 ($87.01).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,331.91 ($95.80) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,349.30 ($96.03). The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion and a PE ratio of 42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,703.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

