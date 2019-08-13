AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $44.77

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.29, but opened at $44.77. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 1,489,231 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,832,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,746,000 after purchasing an additional 458,752 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,343,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,954,000 after purchasing an additional 195,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,904,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,529,000 after purchasing an additional 529,694 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 72.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,920 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

